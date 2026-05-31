Delhi CM SHRI School Class 11 Admission Test Result 2026 Out At edudel.nic.in; Check What’s Next For Selected Candidates Here

Delhi CM SHRI Class 11 Result 2026: Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the Class 11 admission test result 2026 for CM SHRI Schools on May 31, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results and download their scorecards through the official website at edudel.nic.in

The admission test for Class 11 was conducted earlier this month in two phases, with Paper 1 held on May 7 and Paper 2 on May 9. The results have now been made available online for all registered applicants.

Direct Link To Check

Delhi CM SHRI Class 11 Result 2026: How to Check Delhi CM SHRI Class 11 Result 2026

Students can follow the steps below to access their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CM SHRI School Admission Test Result 2026 – Class 11”

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the login section

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The result and scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future admission and verification process

Delhi CM SHRI Class 11 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

After downloading the result, students should carefully verify the information printed on the scorecard. It typically includes the following:

Student’s name and roll number

Parent or guardian details

Category details

Subject-wise marks and total score

Selection or waitlist status

Instructions for admission process 2026–27

If any discrepancy is found in the details, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

Delhi CM SHRI Class 11 Result 2026: What to Do After the Result?

Candidates who have qualified in the CM SHRI Class 11 admission test 2026 should promptly follow the next steps mentioned on their scorecard, including document verification and fee payment within the given timeline. Admission will be allotted strictly on the basis of merit and applicable reservation rules, as seats are limited.

Students who are not selected need not worry, as they can still apply through the regular Class 11 admission process in other government schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), where admissions remain open.

The CM SHRI School entrance exam is known for being highly competitive and offers access to quality education at little or no cost. For the 2026–27 academic session, these schools are placing strong emphasis on STEM subjects and language skills, making the selection process an important step for students aiming for advanced academic opportunities.

The CM SHRI Schools are model institutions set up under the Delhi government’s education reform initiative, aimed at improving public schooling standards. They are designed to offer students a more advanced and competitive academic environment under the supervision of the Directorate of Education, Delhi.