Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Felicitates 56 UPSC Qualifiers, Says 'Insights From Them Will Help Govt In Policy-Making' | ANI

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday felicitated 56 candidates who cleared the civil services examination and said the Delhi government is working to give every student access to quality education, proper guidance, and the necessary resources for competitive exams.

The ceremony 'Delhi ke Gaurav: UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026' was organised for the first time by the government in collaboration with the revenue department and was held at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.

Delhi CM's Statement

During her address, Gupta said, "Our goal is to produce a large number of IAS, IPS officers, doctors, and engineers from the capital every year." She affirmed that the Delhi Government is continuously working to make the capital's education system more robust, inclusive, and competitive, ensuring that a significant number of IAS, IPS, and other officers emerge from the city every year.

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The government aims to create an academic environment where every student has access to quality education, proper guidance, and the necessary resources for competitive exams, she said.

Remarking on the candidates' relentless hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination, Gupta emphasised that this achievement is not merely a personal success but a significant step toward nation-building.

"These newly selected officers will serve as the backbone of the country's administrative system and will play a crucial role in taking developmental schemes to the person at the last mile of society," the chief minister added.

During the programme, Gupta discussed preparation experiences, challenges, and suggestions with the 56 selected candidates and said, "The insights of the youth serve as a guide for the government and will be incorporated into policy-making to provide better opportunities for future generations." Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

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