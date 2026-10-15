Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Direct Transfer Of ₹1,370 To MCD School Students For Uniforms, Shoes, School Bags And Other Essential Items | X / @CMODelhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said Rs 1,370 had been transferred directly into the bank accounts of students in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools to help them purchase uniforms, shoes, school bags and other essential items.

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Speaking at a ceremony at an MCD primary school in Tagore Garden, Gupta said the direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiative would ensure transparency in the disbursal of funds and enable every eligible child to receive the amount.

“This is a wonderful initiative that ensures every child receives the money they are entitled to, with complete transparency,” she said.

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Congratulating the civic body for its work in the education sector, Gupta said the Delhi government and the MCD were working together to improve educational facilities in schools.

Speaking to the media, she also highlighted the 'Science on Wheels' initiative, under which a mobile van equipped with 60 laptops will visit different schools to help students learn about science and technology.

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“Every child in Delhi should receive quality education, a better environment and opportunities for good development,” she said.

Gupta also said the Centre had extended significant support to the education sector under the National Education Policy.

The ceremony was organised by the MCD's Education Department at its primary school in Tagore Garden. Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Deputy Mayor Monika Pant were among those present.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)