Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal interacted with the parents of students at Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ahead of the parent-teacher meeting.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal Urges Parents Of Government School Students To Attend PTM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday urged the parents of students in schools run by the Delhi government and the MCD to attend the parent-teacher meeting to discuss the progress of their children. Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal interacted with the parents of students at Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ahead of the parent-teacher meeting.

 Taking to 'X', Kejriwal wrote, "Parents play a big role in the success of children. Today is Parents' Day in all the schools of the Delhi Government and MCD. Today and tomorrow Mega-PTM is being organized in all the schools of the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation.” "I request all the parents that like always, you should come to their school with your children today, talk to the teachers about the progress of the children and openly discuss how we can do better for the future," he wrote.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

