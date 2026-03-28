Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026 Declared At edudel.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Delhi Class 6-8 Results 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued the Delhi school results for Classes 6, 7, and 8 today, March 28, 2026, according to the official announcement. The results will now be available online for students who took the yearly exams. Students can access edudel.nic.in to view their scores online.

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can view their scores online at edudel.nic.in.

Step 1: Visit the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the "Online Result 2025-26" link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the homepage, click the "Results" option.

Step 4: Enter your student ID and date of birth.

Step 5: After that, press the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will display your result.

Step 7: Lastly, download and print the results for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: Details mentioned on Delhi DoE Scorecard

Student’s Name

Student ID

Date of Birth

Class (6 / 7 / 8)

Subject-wise Marks / Grades

Total Marks / Points

Result Status (Pass/Promoted)

Note:

Check all details carefully after downloading the result.

Report any errors or discrepancies to your school immediately.

Delhi Class 6–8 Results 2026: Important Advisory

Parents and students should carefully review every detail on the scorecard. They should get in touch with their individual institutions right away to get clarification and make any necessary corrections if there is a disparity.

Students can visit the Directorate of Education's (DoE) official website in Delhi for additional information.