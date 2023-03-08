Delhi: AAP govt's education advisor Atishi to become minister; know about her work to transform city schools

AAP MLA Atishi | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi will be sworn in as ministers by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, the Press Trust of India reported on Tuesday.

Following the resignations of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant.

Atishi is an MLA of the AAP since 2020 and has been associated with the party since its inception. She was an advisor of Sisodia in his education portfolio.

Daughter of Delhi University professors Vijar Kumar Singh and Tripta Wahi, she attended Springdales School and went on to study history at St Stephen’s College. She then went to Oxford University for her Masters in history on a Chevening scholarship and joined the Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes scholar. Prior to her becoming an active politician, she taught History and English at the Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Hindustan Times, from 2013, Atishi has been associated with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and played an important role in reforms in Delhi's educational institutions. She is credited with improving the infrastructure of government schools, initiating school management committees, curbing private institutions from arbitrary school fee hikes, and the 'happiness' curriculum.

The Indian Express reports that, in 2015, Atishi was appointed as an advisor to the Deputy Chief Minister — a stint that lasted three years, after which the Ministry of Home Affairs raised an objection to the appointment of 10 advisors, saying that proper procedure was not followed in their appointment. While she was not an advisor anymore, Atishi remained clued in, especially when it came to matters related to the education department.

According to sources, departments such as labour and tourism are expected to go to her, alongside education, PTI reported.