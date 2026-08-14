Delhi: 12-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed After Being Run Over By DTC Bus In Mayur Vihar Phase 3; Angry Mob Vandalises Vehicle | Video

ANI

Delhi: An 12-year-old schoolgirl was killed after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly ran over her in East Delhi on Friday morning. The incident took place in the Dallupura area of Mayur Vihar Phase 3 when the girl was on her way to school with her father.

#WATCH | Delhi: A 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a DTC bus near the New Ashok Nagar Police Station area. Visuals from the spot show the bus damaged by an angry mob following the incident. A Police investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/4rF5B9Yg3a — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

The girl, identified as Kaina, was a student at East Point School in Vasundhara Enclave and lived with her family in Khichdipur. Police have taken the bus driver into custody in connection with the accident.

Delhi DTC bus accident: What happened?

According to ETV Bharat, Kaina was travelling with her father on a scooter at around 8:30 am when a DTC bus approaching from behind hit their vehicle in Dallupura.

The impact caused the scooter to fall onto the road, following which the girl came under the bus. She sustained severe injuries and died at the spot.

The accident triggered anger among local residents, some of whom allegedly vandalised the DTC bus. Police teams reached the area and brought the situation under control, as per media reports.

Police probe underway

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and took the girl's body into custody. It was subsequently kept at the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem, DCP Rajiv Kumar said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. The probe will also establish the sequence of events surrounding the collision.

The police investigation is underway.