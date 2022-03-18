Delay in CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results, students take to twitter

A week back, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the results for Class 12 term one would be out soon. However, there is a delay, causing students to stress even more.

As they await, class 12 students are taking it to Twitter, pointing out the delay by CBSE.

Suraj Kumar, a CBSE student, wrote that the CBSE board should inform the exact date for the results.

"We gave our term one exam in December, and still we have not got our class 12 term one results. Please inform us when CBSE will really release the result," he tweeted.

Another class 12 CBSE student on Twitter with the username- @TRUEGAMINGDEST1 tweeted to the board asking to declare the results.

"Dear CBSE team, I just want to know when our term one results will be declared? Why is there so much delay in that? I gave the exam in December, and now I am writing this in March, almost 3 months later," he wrote.

CBSE term one exam was a 40 mark examination. According to a student Sunny Gupta, there shouldn't be a delay considering 40 marks.

Tagging the board in his tweet, he wrote, "CBSE has taken the Examination of Term one of only 40 marks and, yet the results of Class 12th have not been declared. What to say about this?"

When will the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results be released?

