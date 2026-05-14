Dehradun: S*x Racket Busted On School Premises In Cantonment Area; Women Reportedly Found HIV Positive | Video

Dehradun: A prostitution racket allegedly operating from a rented room on the premises of a school in Dehradun’s Kishan Nagar Extension area was busted by police on Wednesday, May 13. Two men were arrested, and three women were rescued during a joint raid conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the Cantonment Police.

The case has triggered concern among residents, as the alleged illegal activity was being run from the back portion of a property that also housed a school.

Two Men Arrested, Three Women Rescued

According to Aaj Tak reports, the accused have been identified as Ashish Kumar Pandey (42) and Jang Bahadur (50), both originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Police said the raid was conducted after Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun received information that women were being forced into prostitution in the Cantonment area.

During the operation, officials found three women and one man in “suspicious” circumstances in the back section of the school premises. Three women were rescued from the scene, while the two accused were arrested.

A Swift car and several objectionable materials, including condoms, medicines, liquor bottles, memory cards, pen drives, and a diary allegedly containing transaction records, were seized from the site as per the Dainik Jagran Report.

Women Allegedly Lured with False Job Offers

Police said the accused allegedly brought women from other states by promising them employment and later forced them into prostitution by exploiting their financial difficulties.

Dehradun City Circle Officer Swapnil Muyal, as quoted by ETV Bharat said that the accused “used to lure women from other states to Dehradun under the pretext of offering employment and would force them into prostitution by exploiting their vulnerabilities and financial hardships.”

Local corporator Nandini Sharma told reporters that the rescued women were believed to be from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Delhi and had come to Dehradun seeking work.

Operation Was Being Run from Back Portion of School Property

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Swapnil Muyal clarified that the prostitution racket was not operating inside the school classrooms.

Muyal explained that the property was divided into two separate sections. The front portion was being used as a school, while the backyard section had been rented out separately.

He said that although both sections shared a common entrance, “no direct connection to the school management has been established so far.”

Police have sealed the rear portion of the premises and are investigating the role of the landlord and the circumstances under which the room was rented.

According to the Aaj Tak report, police say the three rescued women have undergone medical examinations, but the medical reports have yet to be received. According to officials, only after receiving the reports will we be able to clearly state the future course of action and the facts of the case.

Residents’ Complaints Led to Raid

Dainik Jagran reported that residents had noticed and objected to suspicious movement in the area, with young men allegedly visiting the property late at night several times. The report further stated that the racket had reportedly been operating for around six months before police action was taken.

After news of the raid spread, BJP councillor Nandini Sharma and members of Hindu organizations reached the site and demanded strict action.

Report of One Woman Being HIV Positive

According to a Dainik Jagran report, police recovered an HIV treatment card from one of the young women’s bags. However, police have not yet confirmed this. The report further stated that the young woman has also admitted to being ill.

Police said all three women have undergone medical examinations, and further action will depend on the reports.

Repeat Offender Among Accused

Police told Aaj Tak that one of the arrested men, Ashish Kumar Pandey, had previously served jail time in a similar case. As per the Aaj Tak Report, A case has been registered against both accused under relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The officials are now further investigating the other individuals involved and the entire network.