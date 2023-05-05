 Dehradun: School students allegedly fined for not listening to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' completed 100 episodes on April 30. Being the 100th episode, special programmes were organised at many places including schools across the country.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Dehradun: A school in Dehradun has been accused of collecting a fine of Rs 100 from students who did not reach school to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, an official said on Friday. Orders in this regard has been issued by the school management in the WhatsApp group of the school.

National president of the National Association for Parents and Students Rights, Arif Khan, has written a letter to the chief education officer, Dehradun, demanding action in this matter.

The education department has issued a notice to the school and sought a reply within three days.

Arif Khan said, "GRD Niranjanpur Academy of Dehradun has issued an order to bring a fine of Rs 100 or submit a medical certificate to those children who did not reach school for the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. Parents have also shown the screenshot of this order."

Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar said, "A show cause notice has been issued to the school. And if the school does not present its stand within three days, then it will be understood that money was sought from the students on behalf of the school. After this the department will take action."

