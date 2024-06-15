 Defence Studies Need To Be A Part Of School Curriculum: Brigadier Sawant
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Kargil War veteran Brigadier Sudhir Sawant (retired) on Friday said defence studies must be part of the school curriculum as this will instil a sense of national duty among students.

Pointing out to the prevailing conditions in the country, he told reporters there is need for the youth to be involved in the defence sector.

"Equipping students with the knowledge of defence will greatly contribute to fostering a sense of national duty among them," said Sawant, currently chairman of Forum for Strategic Studies.

