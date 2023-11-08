Datesheet for the HP Board 2023 DElEd Part 1 and 2 Exams released : Check Details

Representative Image

HP Board Exam Dates 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the exam schedule and dates for the HP Board DElEd part 1 and 2 examinations 2021-23.

This exam is set to be conducted through the online medium. According to the datesheet announced by the board, the DElEd part 1 for batch 2021-23 is set to commence on November 28, 2023.

The second part of the exam is set to be started from December 12, 2023. It is mandatory for the students appearing for the exam to note that the students can view and download the schedule for the exam from the board's official website - hpbose.org.

The examination authority will be conducting the DElEd exam for the academic session 2021-23 in one shift from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The dates for the the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 1 exam 2021-23 are mentioned below:

November 28, 2023 - Teaching of English Language

November 29, 2023 - Understanding the Psychology of Children

November 30, 2023 - Education in Contemporary Indian Society

December 1, 2023 - Education Society and Curriculum

December 2, 2023 - Pedagogy across the Curriculum

December 4, 2023 - Teaching of Mathematics

December 5, 2023 - Hindi Bhasha Shikshan

December 6, 2023 - Teaching of Environmental Studies

December 7, 2023 - Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-1

December 8, 2023 - Work Education

December 11, 2023 - Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-1

The dates for the Himachal Pradesh DElEd part 2 exam 2021-23 are mentioned below:

December 12, 2023 - Teacher Identity, School Culture and Leadership

December 13, 2023 - English Education

December 14, 2023 - Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education

December 15, 2023 - Hindi Shiksha

December 16, 2023 - Understanding and learning and Cognition of Children

December 18, 2023 - Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-II

December 19, 2023 - Science Education

December 20, 2023 - Social Science Education

December 21, 2023 - Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-II

December 22, 2023 - Mathematics Education

