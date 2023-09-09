Dalit Student Allegedly Thrashed For Drinking Water From Teachers' Camper

Representative image

Jaipur: A Dalit student was allegedly beaten for drinking water from the camper kept for teachers and staff members. The annoyed family members and community reportedly attacked the school on Saturday morning and beat up the accused teacher.

The incident took place in the Bayana block of Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Bayana police station SHO Sunil Kumar said that the incident happened at the Government upper primary school of Bhimnagar in Bayana town. On the report of Ran Singh, brother of the victim student (12), a case has been registered against the accused teacher Gangaram Gurjar for calling the vicith caste-related words and assaulting him. The medical examination of the student has been done and teacher Gangaram has been detained for questioning.

As per the reports, the victim student said that there was no water in the school tank so two of his classmates had filled water bottles from the camper kept for teachers. He also did the same thing but teacherGangaram

The victim's brother, Ran Singh, said that there were injury marks on the back of his younger brother when he came home from school at 1pm on Friday.

Annoyed with the incident, more than 100 people reached school on Saturday morning where they had a scuffle and assault with school teacher Gangaram Gurjar.

The mob tried to block the Bayana State Highway in earnest. But, the police dispersed the crowd.

Chief Block Education Officer Ramlakhan Khatana said that a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Higher officials have been informed about the incident.

