Cyclone Remal: Assam Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow, 9 Cities Under Red Alert!

Schools in Assam will remain shut on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, after multiple alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) related to cyclone Remal.

This announcement was made by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam on May 28, 2024, on X (previously Twitter).

A red warning has been given for the areas, including Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

“All educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024,” the official post on X read. Sarma has also urged people to stay safe in the post. Accordingly, educational institutes, including government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow.

This decision has been made taking into consideration the safety of students, teachers, and other staff in Assam.

In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe. #CycloneRemal #IMDAlert #SafetyFirst… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 28, 2024

Amid the red alerts, the ongoing SEBA class 10 compartmental exam 2024, which is scheduled to take place on May 29, will be conducted as per the schedule, as mentioned and notified by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). The exam began on May 28 and will conclude on June 3, 2024.

Earlier this morning, a large eucalyptus tree fell on a school bus carrying roughly twenty students, resulting in a serious accident near the entrance of St. Ursala Higher Secondary School in Dhekiajuli due to cyclone Remal. The incident occurred at around 7:30 AM, causing complete damage to the bus.

Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong districts are under an orange warning, while Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts are under a red alert due to exceptionally heavy rainfall.