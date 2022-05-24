CUSAT postpones exams, New dates yet to be given

All examinations apart from the final semester ones have been postpones by the The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). Initially, these were scheduled to be conducted between May 24 and May 31.The new dates university will be conducting the final-year undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) regular and supplementary examinations as per schedule.

"It is hereby notified that all University Examinations except the final semester examinations scheduled to be held from 24.05.2022 to 31.05.2022 stands postponed. The revised date of examinations will be announced later," said a notification by CUSAT.

The decision came in view of the rampant spread of fever in university hostels, after which the hostels on the campus were shut and offline classes suspended.

District Medical Officer V Jayasree, who also visited the campus, said that there is no need to panic as none of the students are critical.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 exam. KEAM 2022 date has been postponed after considering the rescheduling of JEE, IISER, and NATA exams.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:19 PM IST