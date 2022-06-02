CuriousJr invites students for second edition of All India Coding Championship

CuriousJr will grant the scholarships in the form of funding the winning students' education/tuition fees. /Logo |

CuriousJr, online coding platform for kids, is gearing up to host its second edition of the biggest All India Coding Championship for kids, with scholarships available for students from grades 4 to 8, and 9 to 12. Registration for the competition will commence in June, 2022, with the competition taking place on the CuriousJr app itself in the final week of July, 2022.

All children in grades 4 to 12 are eligible to participate in the competition, which is separated into two categories: grades 4 to 8 and grades 9 to 12. Scholarships will be awarded to the top five students in each category along with certification.

CuriousJr will grant the scholarships in the form of funding the winning students' education/tuition fees to enrich and encourage them to learn as well as assist in their educational pursuits. The scholarship will be paid directly to the educational institution for the benefit of the child's education. CuriousJr will also provide the top five participants with the premium model of the app, along with personal coaching and personalised learning opportunities as part of the scholarship.

Mridul Ranjan Sahu, Co-Founder of CuriousJr, said, "The purpose of this competition and scholarship is mainly to acknowledge all the young coders, recognise their skills, and encourage them further. We want to provide them with a platform to enjoy and learn coding without any external pressure or stress, and help them hone various skills through coding. "

The process for participating in and applying for this competition is very simple. All children who fall into their respective categories can apply on the CuriousJr app beginning in June, 2022. The competition will be a one-day event, lasting 3–4 hours. The competition is scheduled for the last week of July, 2022. A problem statement will be displayed on the screen, and participants will have to code and solve the problem.

"We want to change the general outlook on coding and also inspire other kids as well. We are very excited about this event and await to witness the revolution. " Mridul Ranjan Sahu added.

The All India Coding Championship allows young protégés from all around the country to compete in a national level championship alongside their fellow programmers. This allows kids to shine bright and demonstrate their potential.