Curious about studying in Italy? Read here to know more

The increasing number of international students applying for an Italian HEI has obviously brought in recent years an impressive growth of study programs (bachelors, masters, PhDs, and single courses) entirely taught in English. At the moment, we have around 600 + Degree Programs teaching in English, covering all the disciplines, be it the sciences or the humanities. On top of that, the culturally rich and traditionally welcoming environment, the beautiful cities, and the outstanding culinary tradition contribute to the placement of Italy in the top 5 list of study abroad destinations in the EU for Indian students, facilitated also by the income-based tuition fees applied by the inclusive policy of Italian universities.

There are various specialisations which can be considered fit if you want to study in Italy. It is also worldwide famous for Fashion, Design, and Music, Disciplines of Excellence taught by Italian Academies and Conservatories: also known as AFAM institutions, these are the backbone of the Italian higher education system, offering a variety of programs in the artistic field and attracting students from all over the world. NABA and Domus Academy for Arts and Design, along with the Conservatorio di Santa Cecilia for Music Studies are all in the top 100 institutions of the world.

But it’s not just about that. Besides the excellencies of the “Made in Italy” artistic field, Italy is also known for its outstanding tradition in physics, engineering, neuroscience, and social sciences.

Indian students in Italy

The impression most Indians have of Italy is that it is a place for Art and Music. The number of Indian students applying for a higher education in an Italian institution is increasing year by year.

At the moment, Italy has more than 10k Indians pursuing their higher studies in Italy, with an average of 3500+ Indian students flying to Italy every year, especially for Engineering, Computer, Science, Medicine and Surgery, Fashion, Design, and Architecture studies.



Italy is home to the oldest academic institutions of the world, all founded between the 11th and 14th centuries. This long-lasting experience in the field of teaching, based on scientific methods and creative approaches, is accompanied with a worldwide recognized excellency in research and innovation.

Italy is in fact in the top 10 world rankings for scientific publications, articles and citations and is known worldwide for its top-level research infrastructures in sectors such as aerospace, systems biology, earth observation, nanobiotechnology, marine and maritime research, etc.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 was awarded to an Italian professor, who is currently teaching at the University of Sapienza in Rome, Giorgio Parisi, for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes.

Thanks to this unique amalgamation of tradition and innovation, Italian higher education institutions have reached top standing positions in the International Rankings. According to the global higher education think-tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds, in 2022, Italy is ranked as the 7th Country in the world for a number of subject-wise placements and the 2nd European Country for the number of universities offering courses placed in the Top 10 positions: University of Bologna is first for number of Subjects (80) placed in the Rankings, followed by Sapienza University of Rome (75), the Milan Polytechnic (41), the University of Milano-Statale (35), and the University of Padova (35).

The two Italian Polytechnics of Milan and Turin are among the top 50 world Institutions for Engineering and Technology; Bocconi Milan is 6th in the world for Business and Management Studies.

Application and Employment Rate

In terms of the employment rate, according to the AlmaLaurea Interuniversity Consortium Report 2021, the percentage of graduates from fields such as information and communication technologies (ICTs), engineering, health and pharmacy programs, who find their job in Italy within a year from graduation, is over 95%.

With these overall performances, Italy represents a great investment option for Indian students' future career. After all, it’s not by chance that Italy is a G7 Country, one of the 7 largest economies in the World, the second largest manufacturing economy in Europe and the 9 th largest exporter in the world.

Quoting the words of the Consul General of Italy in Mumbai Alessandro De Masi, “Throughout the centuries, the Italian Higher Education System has structured itself as one of the most important excellencies throughout the world. This is a system that will help you in any field of interest you might have, it can be from technology to fashion, to lifestyle in general, design to humanistic topics. So look at us as something that you will never find elsewhere because we have the competencies to bring you to a higher level of your entire work career.”

Indian students who have obtained their Bachelors, Masters, or Ph.D. degrees in Italy, will have the chance to apply for a job in Italy but also come back to India and apply to one of the 600+ leading Italian companies operating in their home country: Ducati, Ferrero, Lavazza and many other recognized global top players, all are searching for young professionals trained according to Italian methods.

Indian students interested in applying to an Italian HEI, have the chance to avail of the direct support of Uni-Italia, the Italian Government Centre for Study in Italy, operating from the premises of the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, from where they organise promotional activities on Study in Italy and offer orienteering and guidance service to students interested in pursuing their future higher studies across Italy.

(The writer has a Master's Degree in Political Science and International Relations and a Specialising Master's in Internationalisation of Enterprises. In 2019, she was appointed as Director of the Uni-Italia Centre in India. Her mandate is to promote the Italian Higher Education System in India, encourage cooperation between Italian and Indian universities, and facilitate the mobility of Indian students and researchers toward Italian universities)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST