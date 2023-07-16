CUET UG Exam 2023: 19.2 Lakh Students Appeared This Year; 100% Increase From Last Year

CUET UG Result 2023 | Representative image

The National testing Agency has declared the results of CUET UG 2023 yesterday, July 15. The CUET UG 2023 exam was held in nine phases in May-June across the country.

According to the UGC, this year, approximately 19.2 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test, which is a 100 per cent increase since last year's 9.6 lakh. The exam was held for the first time in 2022.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in a twitter post said, "In 2022, 9.6 lakh students appeared in CUET-UG. In 2023, this number jumped to 19.2 lakhs, a 100% increase. We expect these numbers to further increase in the coming years."

This year a total of 249 universities will conduct admissions based on the result of CUET UG 2023, a national-level entrance test.

In terms of subject-wise result, English has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (5,685) followed by Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology/Biochemistry in which 4,850 candidates got the perfect score.

Next, qualified candidates have to apply for admission at universities based on choices filled by them in exam application forms.

