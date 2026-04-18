CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window Reopens Till April 19 At cuet.nta.nic.in; Exam From May 11

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the subject correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, giving candidates a short but crucial opportunity to revise their earlier choices. Registered candidates who have already paid the application fee can now update their selected subjects through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19 (11:50 PM).

The decision comes after the agency received multiple requests from applicants seeking changes in their chosen subjects to align with eligibility criteria of their preferred universities. In its official notice issued on April 17, the NTA called this a “special extended opportunity” and advised students to review their choices carefully before final submission.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link for subject updation window

CUET UG 2026: Exam Date

CUET UG 2026 will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026

The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

It will take place in multiple shifts across centres in India and abroad

Editable Fields

Candidates can modify previously selected subjects

Changes are allowed only for candidates who have successfully registered and paid the fee

No other major details can be edited during this window

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: How To Make Corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the login tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter application number and password

Step 4: Select the “Correction in Test Paper” option

Step 5: Update subjects as required

Step 6: Click on submit and save the changes

Direct link for subject updation window

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute, as this is likely the final chance to make corrections before the examination. Any errors in subject selection could directly impact admission eligibility, making this window particularly important for aspirants.