CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window Reopens Till April 19 At cuet.nta.nic.in; Exam From May 11

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the subject correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, giving candidates a short but crucial opportunity to revise their earlier choices. Registered candidates who have already paid the application fee can now update their selected subjects through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in till April 19 (11:50 PM).
The decision comes after the agency received multiple requests from applicants seeking changes in their chosen subjects to align with eligibility criteria of their preferred universities. In its official notice issued on April 17, the NTA called this a “special extended opportunity” and advised students to review their choices carefully before final submission.
CUET UG 2026: Exam Date
CUET UG 2026 will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026
The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode
It will take place in multiple shifts across centres in India and abroad
Editable Fields
Candidates can modify previously selected subjects
Changes are allowed only for candidates who have successfully registered and paid the fee
No other major details can be edited during this window
CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: How To Make Corrections
Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the login tab on the homepage
Step 3: Enter application number and password
Step 4: Select the “Correction in Test Paper” option
Step 5: Update subjects as required
Step 6: Click on submit and save the changes
Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute, as this is likely the final chance to make corrections before the examination. Any errors in subject selection could directly impact admission eligibility, making this window particularly important for aspirants.