CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Make Changes Now At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2026 subject correction window today, April 19, at 11:50 PM. This is the last chance for candidates to change the subjects.
Registered candidates who have paid the application fee can make changes on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The correction window was reopened as a "special extended opportunity" due to multiple student requests.
Candidates with questions can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: What Can Be Edited
During this window, candidates are allowed to:
Modify their previously selected subjects
Align subject choices with university eligibility criteria
No other major details in the application form can be changed.
CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: Exam Details
The exam will be conducted:
From May 11 to May 31, 2026
In Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode
Across multiple shifts in India and abroad
CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: How To Make Subject Corrections
Step 1: Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the login tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the application number and password.
Step 4: Choose the "Correct in Test Paper" option.
Step 5: Update subjects as needed.
Step 6: Click submit to save the changes.
CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: Final Reminder for Candidates
The selection of subjects has a direct impact on undergraduate course admission eligibility. Candidates should complete corrections well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues, as the deadline is today at 11:50 p.m. This is likely the last chance to make changes before the exam begins.
Candidates are also advised to check the NTA's official websites (nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in) for the most recent updates.