CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Make Changes Now At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2026 subject correction window today, April 19, at 11:50 PM. This is the last chance for candidates to change the subjects.

Registered candidates who have paid the application fee can make changes on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The correction window was reopened as a "special extended opportunity" due to multiple student requests.

Candidates with questions can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link for subject updation window

The correction window for CUET (UG)- 2026 subject selection is now open.



Students can now review and update their selected subjects within the given time. Please check everything carefully as this is a one time opportunity and no further changes will be allowed.



🗓️ 17 to 19… pic.twitter.com/EJbFWwZa58 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 17, 2026

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: What Can Be Edited

During this window, candidates are allowed to:

Modify their previously selected subjects

Align subject choices with university eligibility criteria

No other major details in the application form can be changed.

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: Exam Details

The exam will be conducted:

From May 11 to May 31, 2026

In Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

Across multiple shifts in India and abroad

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: How To Make Subject Corrections

Step 1: Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password.

Step 4: Choose the "Correct in Test Paper" option.

Step 5: Update subjects as needed.

Step 6: Click submit to save the changes.

Direct link for subject updation window

CUET UG 2026 Subject Correction Window: Final Reminder for Candidates

The selection of subjects has a direct impact on undergraduate course admission eligibility. Candidates should complete corrections well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues, as the deadline is today at 11:50 p.m. This is likely the last chance to make changes before the exam begins.

Candidates are also advised to check the NTA's official websites (nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in) for the most recent updates.