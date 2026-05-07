CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration Window Closing Today At cuet.nta.nic.in; Exam From May 11

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) scribe registration process will be closed today at 11:50 PM by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates may still apply at cuet.nta.nic.in, the NTA CUET's official website. Candidates with impairments who wish to submit information about their own scribe for the impending exam can use this feature.

Direct link to apply

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration: Exam dates

The computer-based test (CBT) format for the CUET UG 2026 exam is set for May 11–May 31.

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration: Steps to apply

Applicants must adhere to the guidelines listed below in order to register for the scribe:

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the official CUET website.

Step 2: Find the "Register Scribe Details" link in the candidate activity section of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and captcha code to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, complete the scribe's required information.

Step 5: After carefully reviewing the information entered, submit the application.

Step 6: Save or download the confirmation for further use.

Step 7: After submission, the candidate's application form and confirmation page will also display the scribe information.

Direct link to apply

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration: Exam pattern

The CUET UG 2026 exam will have objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs) organised into three sections: language test, domain subjects, and general test. While the domain-specific segment will contain questions based on the Class 12 NCERT syllabus, the language section will evaluate language proficiency and reading comprehension. General knowledge, current events, logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and numerical abilities will all be included in the general exam.

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration: Marking schemes

Candidates will receive five points for each right response, but one point will be subtracted for each wrong response, according to the marking scheme. The test will be administered in a number of languages and in numerous shifts at various locations.

CUET UG 2026 Scribe Registration:

For assistance, candidates may also contact:

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Phone: 011-40759000