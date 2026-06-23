CUET UG 2026 Result: English Leads With 12.64 Lakh Registrations; Regional Language Subjects See Lower Uptake

CUET UG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results and NTA scores for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on June 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG is conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by Central Universities and other participating institutions across the country. The examination serves as a single-window admission opportunity for students seeking admission to multiple universities.

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The wait is over. CUET (UG) 2026 results are now available.



Students can access their scorecard by logging in through the official CUET website using their credentials.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CUET2026 #StudentUpdate pic.twitter.com/iBaTiB9jyr — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 23, 2026

CUET UG 2026 Result: Exam Overview

Examination conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Exam held from May 11 to May 31, 2026, and June 6–7, 2026.

Total registered candidates: 15,68,867

Total candidates appeared: 11,64,098

Around 67.56 lakh subject tests were registered.

Conducted across 19 days and 35 shifts.

Examination held in 321 cities, including 13 international cities.

CUET UG 2026 Result: Subjects and Languages Offered

A total of 37 subjects were offered:

13 languages

23 domain-specific subjects

1 General Aptitude Test

Candidates could choose up to five subjects.

NTA administered:

332 unique question papers

More than 18,000 unique questions

Nearly 55,000 questions across all language versions.

Question papers were available in 13 languages:

English

Hindi

Assamese

Bengali

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Odia

Punjabi

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

CUET UG 2026 Result: Category-wise Candidates

General: 6,86,419 registered; 4,98,652 appeared

OBC-NCL: 5,28,838 registered; 4,01,471 appeared

SC: 1,71,397 registered; 1,28,871 appeared

ST: 95,464 registered; 67,245 appeared

EWS: 86,749 registered; 67,859 appeared

CUET UG 2026 Result: Gender-wise Candidates

Female: 7,74,607 registered; 5,85,596 appeared

Male: 7,94,257 registered; 5,78,500 appeared

Third Gender: 3 registered; 2 appeared

CUET UG 2026 Result: PwD Candidates

Registered: 5,033

Appeared: 3,894

CUET UG 2026 Result: Medium-Wise Candidate Participation

English remained the most preferred medium with 13.22 lakh registrations and 9.76 lakh appearances.

Hindi recorded 2.18 lakh registrations and 1.70 lakh appearances.

Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi and Kannada were also offered as exam mediums.

CUET UG 2026 Result: Most Popular Subjects

Subject-wise data showed that English remained the most popular paper in CUET UG 2026, with 12.64 lakh registrations and 9.14 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. Among other high-demand subjects, Chemistry recorded 9.51 lakh registrations and 6.77 lakh appearances, followed by the General Aptitude Test (9.15 lakh registrations; 6.75 lakh appearances) and Physics (9.14 lakh registrations; 6.47 lakh appearances). Mathematics/Applied Mathematics and Biology also attracted more than 5.5 lakh registrations each.

On the other hand, regional language subjects saw relatively lower participation, with Tamil (7,427 registrations; 3,231 appearances), Bengali (3,839; 2,155), Urdu (3,232; 1,532), Telugu (2,105; 1,241), Assamese (1,960; 883) and Gujarati (252; 136) recording significantly smaller numbers. The data highlights the continued dominance of English and science-related subjects in CUET UG, while regional language papers remained niche choices among candidates.

CUET UG 2026 Result: Candidates Scoring 100 Percentile

NTA reported the following achievements:

1 candidate secured a 100 percentile score in four subjects.

22 candidates secured 100 percentile in three subjects.

180 candidates secured 100 percentile in two subjects.

3,214 candidates secured 100 percentile in one subject.

CUET UG 2026 Result: Top Performer

The highest aggregate NTA score in five subjects was 1232.19, secured by candidate application number 263510269243.

CUET UG 2026 Result: Key Highlights

Registered candidates increased by over 15% compared to CUET UG 2025.

Female registrations rose by nearly 20%, narrowing the gender gap.

Number of exam cities increased from 300 in 2025 to 321 in 2026.

Universities participating increased from 241 to 244.

Results were declared within 16 days of the examination's completion, which is 14 days faster than the previous cycle.