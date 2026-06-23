CUET UG 2026 Result Declared At cuet.nta.nic.in; Over 15 Lakh Candidates Can Check Scorecard

CUET UG 2026 Result: The CUET UG results for 2026 are available on the National Testing Agency's official website. The CUET 2026 results can be downloaded directly from cuet.nta.nic.in.

A scorecard has been sent to candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2026 in CBT style between May 11 and June 7, 2026. To get the CUET scorecard 2026, candidates must provide their application number and birthdate.

On June 21, 2026, NTA published the CUET final answer key on its official website in PDF format. Candidates can now use the CUET marking scheme to determine their projected scores. On June 9, the preliminary answer key was made available.

Direct link to check the result

How to check CUET UG 2026 result

Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the home page, select the "CUET UG 2026 Result" tab.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and captcha code that are required for login.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Your screen will display the CUET UG 2026 scorecard.

Step 6: Verify the information on the scorecard.

Step 7: Store the scorecard in PDF format on your device.

Direct link to check the result

What comes next?

After result announcement, the participating universities will start releasing admission timetables, counselling procedures, and deadlines for different undergraduate courses as soon as the scorecards are made public.

The CUET UG 2026 exams were administered by NTA in 14 international cities in 13 countries, including Sharjah and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Kuwait, Kathmandu (Nepal), Doha (Qatar), Muscat (Oman), and Manama (Bahrain), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Washington, DC, from May 11–31 and June 6 and 7.