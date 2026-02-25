CUET UG 2026: Registration Deadline Tomorrow; No Correction Window After Application Submission

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and is also set to close the CUET UG 2026 registration tomorrow, 26 February 2026, at 11.50 PM. The online application registration was initially extended from 23 February 2026 due to the huge number of requests received from the CUET UG 2026.

In case the candidates are facing any issues, they can reach out for queries or clarifications at

NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

CUTE UG 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below for the references. There is no correction facility after submission during this period.

Initial Registration Window: 03 January 2026 to 30 January 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment (Original): 31 January 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Extended Registration Deadline: Till 04 February 2026

Extended Fee Payment Deadline: Till 07 February 2026

Reopened Application Window (Special Extension): 23 February 2026 (Afternoon) to 26 February 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

CUTE UG 2026: Exam Dates (Tentative)

11 May 2026 to 31 May 2026 — Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in India and select international cities.

CUET UG 2026: How to Apply?

The steps regarding how to apply for the CUET UG 2026 can be checked below:

Step 1: Go to the CUTE UG official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Add your personal information by clicking the "New registration" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your username and password, after registering.

Step 4: After that, enter your academic information, subjects, courses, universities, and preferred university.

Step 5: Include all of your paperwork, including a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Step 6: Click submit after paying the fee.

Step 7: Download and print the CUTE UG application form for your records.

Direct link to apply