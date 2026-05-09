CUET UG 2026 Re-Allocation Update: NTA Allots New Centres To 15,340 Candidates; Revised Admit Cards Can Be Downloaded At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important update regarding the CUET UG 2026 examination center re-allocation process. According to the NTA's latest social media post, 15,340 out of 16,681 candidates who requested a change in their examination center have been allotted one of their preferred alternative centers. This means that approximately 92% of students who applied through the reallocation window were successfully accommodated.

CUET UG 2026: Revised Admit Cards Released

NTA has issued revised admit cards for all candidates whose examination centers were changed. Candidates can download their updated admit cards from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students are advised to carry only the revised admit card to the examination centre. The admit cards issued earlier are no longer valid.

📢 CUET-UG 2026 | Re-allocation Window Update



Of the 16,681 candidates who applied for a centre change through the re-allocation window, ~92% (15,340) have been successfully allotted their chosen alternative centre.



✅ Revised admit cards have been issued and can now be… https://t.co/yRVqGPN8Wt — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 9, 2026

CUET UG 2026: Centre Allocation Overview

NTA also shared key statistics on the overall center allocation process for CUET UG 2026:

79% of candidates were allotted their first-choice city.

96.6% received one of their preferred exam cities.

3.4% of candidates, totaling 52,831 students, were eligible for the special reallocation window that opened on May 5, 2026.

CUET UG 2026: Re-Allocation Window Opened on May 5

The reallocation window was introduced for candidates who were not initially allotted one of their preferred cities. Eligible students were allowed to choose alternative centres through a one-time facility provided by NTA.

Following the completion of this process, most affected candidates have now been assigned

Updated centers can access revised admit cards online.

CUET UG 2026: NTA Responds to Student Concerns

In its statement, NTA acknowledged the inconvenience faced by candidates whose original center allotments were changed.

The agency said it is working with state authorities to expand secure Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure in high-demand regions to reduce similar issues in future examination cycles.

CUET UG 2026: Helpdesk Details

Candidates facing any issues related to their admit cards or examination centres can contact NTA using the details below:

Helpdesk Number: 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2026: What Candidates Should Do

Students are advised to:

Download the revised admit card immediately.

Check the updated examination centre details carefully.

Carry only the revised admit card on exam day.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Candidates should continue to monitor the official CUET UG website for any further updates or instructions from NTA.