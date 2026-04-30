CUET UG 2026: NTA Opens Window to Submit Scribe Details for PwD/PwBD Candidates

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA), in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), has released an important update regarding the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. The notification is specifically for candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories.

As per the official announcement, NTA has opened an online window for candidates who opted to use their own scribe during the application process. This facility allows such candidates to submit the necessary scribe details within the specified timeline.

CUET UG 2026: Scribe Details Submission Window

Candidates can submit their scribe details through the official CUET portal within the following dates:

Start Date: April 30, 2026

End Date: May 5, 2026

Deadline Time: Up to 11:50 PM

Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

CUET UG 2026: Exam Dates

The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from:

May 11 to May 31, 2026

CUET UG 2026: Steps to Submit Scribe Details

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to register their scribe details:

Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Click on the ‘Register Scribe Details’ option available on the dashboard.

Select the appropriate scribe option and fill in the required details.

Submit the information. Once submitted, the details will be reflected in the ‘View Application Form’ section.

CUET UG 2026: Important Note

Only those candidates who had selected the option to bring their own scribe during the registration process are eligible to use this facility.

For further updates and to submit scribe details, candidates can visit the official CUET website:

https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

For assistance, candidates may also contact:

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Phone: 011-40759000

Candidates are strongly encouraged to follow all guidelines carefully to ensure a smooth examination process.