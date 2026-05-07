CUET UG 2026 From May 11: NTA Issues Dress Code Advisory, Religious Threads Allowed & List Permitted Items At Exam Centres

CUET UG 2026 From May 11: With the Common University Entrance Test set to begin next week May 11, the National Testing Agency has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, clarifying the dress code and items that will be allowed inside examination centres.

📢 CUET (UG) 2026 Aspirants — Important Exam Day Advisory



Guidelines regarding dress code & permitted items.



✅ You CAN carry: • Transparent water bottle

• Articles or objects of faith (subject to frisking)

• Religious threads like kalava are allowed

• Woollens if needed

•… pic.twitter.com/29ARPB9vk4 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 7, 2026

The national-level undergraduate entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, across India and in 15 cities outside the country.

The advisory comes just days before the exam, as lakhs of students prepare to appear for one of the biggest entrance tests for undergraduate admissions.

CUET UG 2026 From May 11: Transparent water bottles allowed

According to the notice, candidates will be allowed to carry transparent water bottles inside the examination centres.

The NTA said this has been permitted keeping in mind the comfort of candidates, especially since the examination is being held during the summer season.

CUET UG 2026 From May 11: Religious articles permitted, but reach early

The agency has also clarified that candidates may wear articles or objects of faith, but they should report to the centre well in advance to allow enough time for frisking and security checks.

In particular, the NTA has stated that religious threads such as kalava will be allowed.

This clarification is likely to bring relief to many candidates who often remain uncertain about what may or may not be permitted on exam day.

CUET UG 2026 From May 11: Light clothing preferred

Candidates have been advised to wear light-coloured clothing while appearing for the examination.

At the same time, the NTA has said that students may wear woollens if they feel the need, though such candidates should also arrive early so that frisking can be completed smoothly.

The board has generally urged students to avoid anything that could delay security checks at the venue.

CUET UG 2026 From May 11: Footwear guidelines for candidates

As part of the dress code advisory, candidates have been asked to opt for normal shoes, slippers or low-heeled footwear.

The agency has indicated that simple footwear will help speed up entry procedures at the examination centres.

CUET UG 2026 From May 11: NTA urges candidates to cooperate

The National Testing Agency has requested all candidates to strictly follow the advisory and cooperate with examination staff to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.

For any clarification, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

With the exam window now approaching, officials say candidates should not wait until the last minute and must carefully go through all instructions before heading to the centre.