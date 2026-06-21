CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released At cuet.nta.nic.in; 7 Questions Dropped, Result Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the final answer key PDF from the CUET portal and compare their responses ahead of the declaration of results.

The final answer key has been prepared after reviewing the objections and challenges submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. The objection window remained open until June 11, following which subject experts examined the representations received from candidates.

With the release of the final answer key, attention is now turning to the CUET UG 2026 results, which are expected to be announced soon.

Direct link to download the final answer key

NTA Drops Seven Questions

As part of the final answer key revision process, the NTA has dropped seven questions from the examination.

The dropped question IDs are:

Q. 226895775439 - General Aptitude Test (501)

Q. 226895775891 - Physics (322)

Q. 226895782651 - Hindi (102)

Q. 226895792545 - Physics (322)

Q. 226895792569 - Physics (322)

Q. 226895793708 - Sociology (326)

Q. 226895795791 - Core Mathematics & Applied Mathematics (319)

Candidates are advised to carefully review the final answer key and understand the impact of the dropped questions on score calculation.

How to download CUET UG 2026 final answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled "CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key" on the homepage.

Step 3: The final answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the answers and dropped questions mentioned in the document.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct link to download the final answer key

Result date yet to be announced

The NTA has not yet declared the CUET UG 2026 result date. Nevertheless, considering the examination schedule and the publication of the answer key, it is anticipated that the result will be declared in the last week of June 2026.

The scorecards of candidates will be made accessible via the official CUET website as soon as they get declared.

The CUET UG 2026 Scorecard will serve as an admission document at participating universities for the 2026-27 academic session.

How to check CUET UG 2026 result

When the results get declared, the candidates can use the following procedure to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "CUET UG 2026 Result" tab available on the home page.

Step 3: Input the needed login details: Application Number, Password and Captcha Code.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: The CUET UG 2026 scorecard will get displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Cross-check the details provided on the scorecard.

Step 7: Save the PDF version of the scorecard on your device.

What comes next?

The announcement of the final answer key represents one of the last important steps in the CUET UG 2026 admission process before the declaration of results. Once the scorecards are released, the participating universities will begin announcing admission schedules, counselling processes and cut-off requirements for various undergraduate courses.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET website for updates regarding the result date and subsequent admission procedures.