CUET UG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: NTA Releases Exam Day Guidelines; Check Documents Required For Exam Day

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important exam day guidelines for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. The instructions were shared through NTA’s official social media handles to help students avoid last-minute confusion and ensure a smooth examination experience.

Before heading to the examination centre, candidates are advised to keep all required documents and permitted items ready. Following the official guidelines will help make the exam experience hassle-free.

Before heading to your CUET UG 2026 examination centre, ensure all required documents are ready.



Following the official guidelines will help make your exam experience smooth and hassle free.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CUET2026 #StudentAdvisory pic.twitter.com/j16VxlbntF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 9, 2026

CUET UG 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates

According to NTA, candidates whose live photograph uploaded during registration does not match their Aadhaar or other registered photo ID must carry the required original certificate, duly attested by the competent authority, for verification at the examination centre.

Candidates wearing religious or customary attire are advised to report early to the exam centre, as they will undergo mandatory frisking and security checks.

CUET UG 2026: Items Allowed Inside The Exam Centre

Candidates are permitted to carry only the following items inside the examination hall:

Transparent water bottle

Transparent ballpoint pen

Admit card with self-declaration

Two passport-size photographs

Original valid photo ID proof

Diabetic-related eatables (if required)

PwD/PwBD certificate (if applicable)

CUET UG 2026: Carry The Same Photo ID Used During Registration

NTA has specifically instructed candidates to carry the same original photo ID proof that was uploaded during the online application process. Failure to produce the matching ID may lead to verification issues at the examination centre.

CUET UG 2026: Official Helpdesk Details

Candidates facing any issues may contact NTA through the following channels:

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Helpline Number: 011-40759000

Official Website: nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time and strictly follow all instructions issued by NTA to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.