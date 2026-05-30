CUET UG 2026 Exam Delayed At Some Centres Due To Technical Glitch; NTA Revises Afternoon Session To Begin At 4 PM

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 on Friday faced unexpected delays at some examination centres after a technical glitch affected the commencement of the test.

#CUETUG2026 — Important Notice



M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an official notice on X, stating that its technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a technical issue at certain centres on May 30, resulting in a delay in starting the examination for some candidates.

According to the agency, the problem has now been resolved and the examination is being conducted smoothly. NTA assured students that full compensatory time is being provided to ensure that no candidate is placed at a disadvantage because of the delay.

Afternoon session timings revised

In view of the disruption, NTA has revised the schedule for the afternoon session of CUET UG 2026.

The updated timings are:

Reporting and entry to the examination centre: From 2:30 PM

Examination start time: 4:00 PM

Earlier scheduled start time: 3:00 PM

Candidates appearing in the afternoon shift have been advised to follow the revised reporting schedule and cooperate with centre authorities.

Full exam duration to be provided

The agency clarified that students who were scheduled for the morning session are also being given the complete duration of their examination despite the delayed start. Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall only after they have received the full allotted time for their paper.

NTA expresses regret

In its notice, NTA expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to candidates and their families.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the agency said, while reiterating that necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the examination process remains fair for all candidates.

Students seeking assistance or clarification can contact the NTA helpline at +91-11-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Further updates are available on the official CUET website.