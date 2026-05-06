CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Students Flag Long-Distance Allotments; NTA Opens Re-Allocation Window At cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened a reallocation window for CUET-UG 2026 candidates who were allotted examination cities outside their preferences, following concerns raised by students across the country.

Direct Link To Apply For Re - Allocation Window

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Re-Allocation Window Open

Candidates who were not assigned to any of their preferred cities can now log in and choose from open slots in other cities. The option is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so students must act quickly.

Portal: cuet.nta.nic.in

Helpdesk: 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully review their admit cards and confirm their exam city, center, date, and shift before making any final decisions. Because there are only a limited number of vacant slots, those who choose re-allocation should complete the process as soon as possible.

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Students Raise Concerns Over Allotment

Despite the move, several candidates have voiced frustration under the NTA social media posts over being allotted centers far from their homes.

One social media user, Atul Gupta, wrote:“The reasons cited do not justify a student from Haryana being allocated a centre 400 km away in Rajasthan. You expect me to travel 800 km (to and fro) thrice… You have effectively ensured that scores of students like me do not even take the test.”

Another user, Ahmad Azmi, said:“Please change my center. It is about 216 km from my house.”

A third candidate highlighted scheduling difficulties:“I have exams on two days… I can’t afford to travel 350 km and come back home and then go again. Please change my centre to my hometown.”

To which NTA responded the same, stating, "If you've been allotted a city outside your preference, a re-allocation window is now open. Visit cuet.nta.nic.in to choose from vacant slots in alternate cities on a first-come-first-serve basis”.



CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Why Allocation Issues Occurred

NTA explained that centre allocation is a complex process that must simultaneously match:

Candidate’s preferred city

Their unique subject combination

The specific shift assigned

If demand exceeds capacity at a particular city–subject–shift combination, candidates may be allotted centres in nearby or alternate cities. Limited availability of secure Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure and trained invigilators further constrains allocations.

Through the official notice, it stated that. “Approximately 6,74,352 registrations about 43% of total candidates originate from just three states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. These three states alone account for 29,93,554 effective test instances across 9,922 subject combinations. The available computer-based testing (CBT) infrastructure in these states, while substantial, is finite, and concentrated demand in specific cities has placed significant pressure on existing test centres”.

It further added, “In allocating centres, NTA must simultaneously satisfy three constraints: a candidate's chosen city, their unique combination of subjects, and the specific shift on which those subjects are scheduled. When demand for a particular city–subject–shift intersection exceeds available capacity, allocation in nearby or alternate cities becomes unavoidable. Additional logistical considerations — secure CBT facilities, trained invigilation staffing, and adherence to examination integrity standards — further constrain feasible allocations”.

CUET-UG 2026 — the logistics behind centre allocation 🧵



This year's exam is among the largest computer-based tests conducted anywhere in the world:



• 15,68,866 candidates registered

• Up to 5 subjects each → 67,56,321 test instances

• 12,906 distinct subject combinations… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 5, 2026

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Scale of CUET-UG 2026

CUET-UG 2026 is among the largest computer-based exams conducted globally:

15,68,866 candidates registered

Candidates opted for up to 5 subjects each

Resulting in 67,56,321 test instances

Average of 4.31 subjects per candidate

12,906 unique subject combinations

Conducted across 35 shifts nationwide

Subject-wise Distribution

1 subject: 11,140 candidates

2 subjects: 31,011 candidates

3 subjects: 2,93,660 candidates

4 subjects: 3,63,096 candidates

5 subjects: 8,69,959 candidates

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: High Demand in Key States

Around 43% of total candidates (6,74,352) are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, accounting for 29,93,554 test instances and 9,922 subject combinations. This heavy concentration has placed significant pressure on available CBT centres in these regions.

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Allocation Outcome

79% of candidates allotted their first-choice city

96.6% allotted one of their preferred cities

3.4% allotted centres outside their preferences

CUET-UG 2026 Centre Allocation: Advisory

NTA has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit card, including the allotted examination city, centre, date, and shift. Those seeking re-allocation should visit the official CUET portal at the earliest, as available slots will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Candidates are also encouraged to plan their travel and accommodation well in advance to avoid last-minute issues and ensure they reach the examination centre ahead of the reporting time to prevent any inconvenience.