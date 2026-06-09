CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Opens At cuet.nta.nic.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 11

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the answer key challenge facility for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the provisional answer key, question papers, and their recorded responses through the official CUET website and raise objections if they find any discrepancies.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and 7, across centres in India and abroad. According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates had registered for the examination.

Candidates can review their responses and challenge the provisional answer key within the specified timeline announced by the NTA.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

Direct link to challenge answer key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Important dates and time

Answer key challenge window opens: June 9, 2026

Last date to challenge answer key: June 11, 2026 (up to 10:00 PM)

Last date for fee payment: June 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

The agency has clarified that no challenge will be accepted without successful payment of the processing fee.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: How to raise CUET UG 2026 answer key objections

Candidates wishing to challenge any answer in the provisional key can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the "Answer Key Challenge" link.

Step 4: View the provisional answer key and recorded responses.

Step 5: Select the question(s) to be challenged.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or justification, if required.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed processing fee.

Step 8: Submit the challenge and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

Direct link to challenge answer key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Fee details

₹200 per question challenged

Fee is non-refundable

Payment can be made through:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

The agency stated that objections submitted without payment or through any mode other than the prescribed online methods will not be considered.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: What happens after the challenge process?

All objections received from candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly.

The revised answer key will then be applied to all candidates, wherever applicable, before the preparation of the final result.

NTA has clarified that individual candidates will not be informed about whether their objection has been accepted or rejected. The final answer key prepared after expert review will be considered final and binding.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET website for updates regarding the final answer key and result declaration.