CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Tomorrow At 10:00 PM; Check Key Details Here

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 answer key challenge facility will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. The last date to pay to fee is 11:50 pm. Through the official CUET website, candidates who took the test can see the preliminary answer key, question sheets, and their recorded responses. If they discover any inconsistencies, they can file complaints.

CUET UG 2026 was administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) style at various locations in India and overseas from May 11 to May 31 and again on June 6 and 7. 15,68,867 individuals had enrolled for the test, according to the NTA.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

Direct link to challenge answer key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Important dates and time

Answer key challenge window opens: June 9, 2026

Last date to challenge answer key: June 11, 2026 (up to 10:00 PM)

Last date for fee payment: June 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: How to raise CUET UG 2026 answer key objections

Candidates can use the following actions to contest any response in the provisional key:

Step 1: Go to the CUET website.

Step 2: Enter your password and application number to log in.

Step 3: Select the "Answer Key Challenge" option.

Step 4: Examine the recorded answers and the tentative answer key.

Step 5: Decide which question or questions to contest.

Step 6: If necessary, upload supporting documentation or an explanation.

Step 7: Make the required processing fee payment

Step 8: Save the confirmation page for later use and submit the challenge.

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

Direct link to challenge answer key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Fee Details

Candidates must pay ₹200 per question challenged.

The fee is non-refundable, regardless of whether the challenge is accepted or rejected.

Payment can be made through the following online modes:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Objections submitted without payment will not be considered.

Challenges raised through any mode other than the prescribed online payment methods will also be rejected.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: What happens after the challenge process?

A panel of subject matter experts will consider each candidate's complaint. The preliminary answer key will be updated if any challenges are determined to be legitimate.

Before the final result is prepared, all candidates will be sent the updated answer key, if relevant.

NTA has made it clear that specific candidates will not be notified of the acceptance or rejection of their objection. Following expert assessment, the final answer key will be deemed final and legally binding.

For updates on the final answer key and result announcement, candidates are advised to often visit the official CUET website.