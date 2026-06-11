CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today At cuet.nta.nic.in; Raise Objections By 10 PM

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 answer key challenge facility today at 10:00 p.m. The fee must be paid by 11:50 p.m. Candidates who took the test can view their recorded answers, question papers, and preliminary answer key on the official CUET website. They can file complaints if they find any discrepancies.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

Direct link to challenge answer key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Important dates and time

Answer key challenge window opens: June 9, 2026

Last date to challenge answer key: June 11, 2026 (up to 10:00 PM)

Last date for fee payment: June 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: How to raise CUET UG 2026 answer key objections

Any response in the provisional key may be contested by candidates using the following methods:

Step 1: Visit the CUET website.

Step 2: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 3: Choose the "Answer Key Challenge".

Step 4: Review the tentative answer key and the recorded responses.

Step 5: Choose the question.

Step 6: Provide an explanation or supporting documentation if needed.

Step 7: Pay the necessary processing charge.

Step 8: Send in the challenge and save the confirmation page for later.

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

Direct link to challenge answer key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: Fee Details

Candidates must pay ₹200 per question challenged.

The objection fee is non-refundable, irrespective of whether the challenge is accepted or rejected.

Payment can be made through:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Objections submitted without payment will not be considered.

Challenges submitted through any mode other than the prescribed online payment methods will be rejected.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window: What's next?

Each candidate's complaint will be reviewed by a panel of subject matter experts. If any challenges are found to be valid, the preliminary answer key will be revised.

All candidates will receive the amended answer key, if applicable, prior to the final result being prepared.

The NTA has stated that specific candidates would not be notified of the acceptance or rejection of their objection. The final answer key will be considered final and legally binding after expert evaluation.

Candidates are advised to often check the official CUET website for updates on the final answer key and results announcement.