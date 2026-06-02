CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards Released For Rescheduled Candidates At cuet.nta.nic.in; Exams To Be Held On June 6 And 7

CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards For Rescheduled Candidates: The NTA has released the official admit card for the students whose CUET (UG) 2026 examination was postponed due to a technical glitch noticed during the CUET examination on May 30 (Shift-I).

As per a notice released on June 1, 2026, students affected by this technical glitch have been notified that they can access their fresh admit cards from the CUET website as per the new dates set for the exams to be conducted on June 6 and June 7, 2026.

The move comes in continuation of NTA's earlier notices issued on May 27 and May 30 regarding the release of admit cards and the rescheduling of examinations for students impacted by technical issues.

Direct link to read the official notification

CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards For Rescheduled Candidates: Exam Schedule And Admit Card Details

Exam Dates: June 6 and June 7, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: June 1, 2026

Official Website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Login Credentials Required: Application Number and Date of Birth/Password

Candidates appearing for the rescheduled examination have been advised to download the revised admit card and carefully read all instructions mentioned on it before the examination day.

CUET UG 2026 Admit Cards For Rescheduled Candidates: How To Download CUET UG 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to access their updated hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 Admit Card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password

Step 4: Submit the details and log in

Step 5: Download the updated admit card

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use

NTA Advises Candidates To Check Official Websites Regularly

The agency has urged candidates to keep visiting the official websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates related to the examination.

In case of any difficulty while downloading the admit card or if candidates find any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, they can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to cuet-ug@nta.nic.in for assistance.

The CUET UG serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed and participating universities across the country. Candidates scheduled for the rescheduled examination are advised to carry their updated admit card to the examination centre and follow all guidelines issued by the NTA.