CUET UG 2024: Results To Be Announced By July 10, Report

Representative image

According to sources at the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET UG 2024 results are expected to be announced by July 10, as reported by The Indian Express. Once released, candidates can view their CUET UG results on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

CUET UG 2024 was conducted from May 15 to 29 and is a prerequisite for admissions to central universities such as Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital.

Earlier, the NTA had indicated that the provisional answer key for CUET UG would likely be published this week. Subsequently, it will take approximately "a week to 10 days" to finalize and release the results.

Although June 30 was listed as the expected result date for CUET UG 2024 in the NTA's initial information bulletin, a senior NTA official informed IE that, given the current circumstances, it is unlikely that this deadline will be reached.



The CUET 2024 exam structure comprised three main sections: languages, domain-specific, and a general test. The language section included two sub-sections, 1A and 1B. In the domain section, candidates had the choice of 27 different subjects, with varying durations for answering questions based on the subject chosen.

The general test covered a wide range of topics including general awareness, current affairs, mental ability, numerical ability, and others, with specific time limits for answering questions.