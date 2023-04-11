CUET UG 2023 registration ends today on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Steps to apply

CUET UG 2023 registration | IStock images

New Delhi: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 application process will be closed today, April 11. It was reopened on April 9.

Students who wish apply for the CUET-UG 2023 can submit their forms till 11 pm and pay their exam fee by 11:50 pm at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Announcing the reopening of CUET UG application window, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted: Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023).

The entrance exam is scheduled between May 21 and May 31 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The medium of the test will be English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://t.co/6511A38EDk for more details. pic.twitter.com/Z5cCnvRVWd — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 8, 2023

The agency said new universities, institutions have decided to go with CUET and candidates can now choose these new institutions and courses.

“The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration. However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that the fee once paid will not be refunded,” NTA said.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to Sign in or Register

Enter your credentials to log in

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also visit their nearest help centres, if required. NTA has shared the list in the notification.