CUET UG 2023 Final Phase Concludes Tomorrow; Check Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will complete the final round of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 tomorrow, June 23. Candidates taking the test will be able to acquire their CUET UG admit card 2023 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 17,376 candidates are appearing for the exams being conducted today and tomorrow. Whereas, 18,866 candidates appeared on the first day of the final phase, June 21. NTA had already issued the CUET UG city intimation slip 2023 for candidates appearing for the final phase earlier. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in three shifts.

Around 14.99 lakh candidates appeared for the five phases of the CUET UG 2023 exam till June 11 and 65,000 more candidates are yet to appear in the final phase, according to officials. The tests will be conducted mostly in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

“The candidates may note that this is the final phase of the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination. For Answer Key Challenges and result, candidates are advised to visit the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/,” said NTA while issuing the admit card for the exams.

How to download admit card?

Visit CUET UG's official webpage at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click the 'download admit card' option on the homepage.

Enter your CUET UG application number, birth date, and security pin.

The CUET UG admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print this page for future reference.

