CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens today, check details

CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens today on cuet.samarth.ac.in | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the session for applicants to revise and correct their Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) registration forms today, May 1. Candidates can update their details in the CUET UG 2023 application form online by May 2 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA had previously opened the CUET 2023 application correction window from April 1 to 3.

They can update (add, remove or change) test papers and add new courses and/or universities during this window, the NTA stated in an official notification.

“There are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. In order to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, it has been decided to open the window for updating (adding / removing / changing) their Test Papers and adding courses / universities for a period of two days,” the NTA stated in an official notification while also announcing the revised CUET city intimation slip date.

The CUET city intimation slip, which was originally due on April 30, will now be released on May 14. The exam for CUET UG 2023 will begin on May 21 and go on till May 31. The NTA will release the CUET UG admission card three days before the exam day.

CUET UG CORRECTION WINDOW 2023- HOW TO MAKE CHANGES

Step 1: Visit CUET’s official website – cuet.samarth.ac in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Sign In’ section.

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The CUET 2023 application form will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections in the particular field and submit the final form.