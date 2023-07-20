CUET PG Results 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Marksheet

CUET PG Results 2023 OUT | Unsplash | Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET-PG results on July 20. All applicants who participated in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programs can view the results on the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Direct Link to download Marksheet

“CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details”, UGC Chairman tweeted.

CUET-PG results are now available at https://t.co/YPE00DizZk



The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied.



Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details. — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) July 20, 2023

CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.inThe results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details. pic.twitter.com/A4zCxFO3nK — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

Universities/ Colleges which participates in the Common University Entrance Test 2023 for PG admissions for academic session 2023-24 will give admission to students in the Post Graduation courses on the basis of the CUET PG scores.

The entrance exam was held from June 5 to June 17, and re-exams took place at various testing locations across the nation from June 22 to June 30, 2023. The answer key was released on July 13 and the last date to raise objections was till July 15, 2023. The final answer key was released on July 19.

Steps to download CUET PG 2023 Result:

Visit to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given for CUET PG result 2023 on the homepage.

A new webpage will open, key in your login details and submit.

Your CUET PG 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and get its hardcopy out for further purposes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)