CUET PG Results 2022: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result has been declared today, September 26, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

On September 24, NTA published the CUET PG 2022 final answer key. The preliminary answer keys were previously made available on September 16, and applicants had until September 18, 9 p.m. to lodge objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each question they wished to contest (the deadline for submitting the application fees was 11:50 pm, September 18). On September 24, the NTA released the final answer key after considering all the challenges and complaints.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the CUET PG 2022 from September 1 to September 12. 570 testing locations, including four places outside of India and 269 cities within India, administered the CUET PG exam. The postgraduate admission test was administered in two sessions, one in the morning from 10 am to 12 noon and the other in the afternoon from 3 pm to 5 pm, from September 1 through September 12 (apart from September 8). The exam was an entirely objective type, computer-based, and consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

According to the official data shared by the NTA, a total of 3,34,997 candidates appeared for the postgraduate entrance exam this year, out of the 6,07,648 candidates who had registered, while 302155 of them were females. UGC has also asked universities to take the necessary steps and prepare for the admission process.

Along with the result, NTA has also released a list consisting of subject-wise toppers, while 6 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile across different categories.

Nakul Kumar Vaish - PGQP 01 - B.Ed

Akash Patel - PGQP 01 - B.Ed

Sumit Joshi - PGQP 21 - Social Work

Neeraj Godara - PGQP 21 - Social Work

Mayank Kumar Mishra - PGQP 38 - General

Mohit - PGQP 38 - General

Unlike CUET-UG, no normalisation of scores has been conducted for the postgraduate (PG) entrance, and universities will announce their rank lists based on 'raw' marks instead.

"No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare the rank lists on the basis of 'raw marks' and not NTA scores," UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

In CUET-UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of National Testing Agency scores that have been normalised.

Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET-PG, Kumar said, "The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates."

Among the universities, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) received the maximum number of 3.5 lakh applications followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with 2.3 lakh applications.

A total of 66 universities, including central, state, and private universities, had opted for the CUET-PG exam for admissions.

Participating colleges will start posting their counselling dates soon now that the CUET PG result has been announced.