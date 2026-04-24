CUET PG Result 2026 Live At exams.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2026 Result: The CUET PG 2026 results have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who took the tests in March may now view their results on official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. To view their CUET PG 2026 scorecards, students must enter their application number and password.

After the results are announced, the participating institutes will start their counselling process. Candidates would need to independently register for the CUET PG Counselling at each university. The category-specific CUET PG threshold for each subject will be revealed later.

Direct link to check the result

CUET PG 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go the official CUET PG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

Step 2: Select the "CUET (PG)-2026: Click Here to Download Score Card" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, birthdate, and Security PIN (Case Sensitive) before submitting.

Step 4: The CUET PG 2026 result will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the CUET PG 2026 result for your records.

Direct link to check the result

CUET PG 2026 Result: Exam details

The CUET PG 2026 exam was conducted using the computer-based examination (CBT) methodology between March 6 and March 27, 2026. Over the course of the 21-day exam cycle, 157 courses were examined. Three shifts were assigned to the daily schedules: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students had a few days to express dissatisfaction with the offered solution key before the contest period for the answer key began on April 11, 2026.