 CUET PG Registration 2026 Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in; Final Day To Submit Application
CUET PG Registration 2026 Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in; Final Day To Submit Application

CUET PG Registration 2026 closes today, January 23, as per NTA. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. The deadline was extended twice. The CUET PG 2026 exam is scheduled to be held in March.

Friday, January 23, 2026
article-image
CUET PG Registration 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programs (CUET PG) 2026 enrolment period will end today, January 23, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates may apply at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, the official NTA CUET PG website. The registration window was supposed to close on January 20, 2026, but the NTA postponed it twice.

CUET PG Registration 2026: Important dates

Online Application Start: December 14, 2025

Last Date to Apply: January 23, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: January 25, 2026

Correction Window: January 28 to January 30, 2026

Exam City & Admit Card: To be announced

CUET PG 2026 Exam: March 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Applicants must take the actions listed below in order to register for CUET PG 2026:

Step 1: Go to nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, the official NTA CUET PG website.

Step 2: Select the CUET PG 2026 registration link from the homepage.

Step 3: Next, complete the online registration by entering your essential academic and personal information. Then, use the created credentials—such as your application number and password—to log in.

Step 4: Next, complete the application, choose your preferred program and testing location, upload the required files, pay, and submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

Direct link to register for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 90 minutes per paper

Total Questions: 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) per paper

Question Type: Objective-type (MCQs)

Maximum Papers Allowed: Up to 4 question papers

Medium of Exam: English and Hindi

Language Papers: Conducted in the respective language

M.Tech & Higher Science Papers: English only

Acharya Courses: As per subject-specific language norms

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

