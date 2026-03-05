CUET PG Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow Across Multiple Cities; Candidates Are Advised To Reach Center 90 Minutes Early

File Pic (Representative Image)

CUET PG Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET PG 2026 exam from tomorrow i.e. 6th March. The exam is further scheduled for 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27 March, 2026. The postgraduate entrance test will be conducted across multiple cities in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It is recommended that candidates taking the exam follow the CUET PG Exam Day Guidelines.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear between March 6 and March 10 have already received their admit cards, which they can download using their login information on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

More than 4.11 lakh applicants have registered for the entrance exam this year in order to be admitted to postgraduate programs offered by participating universities.

CUET PG Exam 2026: Exam Dates

The CUET PG Exam Dates will be conducted from March 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27, 2026

CUET PG Exam 2026: Exam Timings

The shift-wise exam timings for the CUET PG Exam 2026 can be checked below:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

Shift 3: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

CUET PG Exam 2026: Reporting Timings

Shift 1 reporting time: 7:30 AM | Gate closes at 8:30 AM

Shift 2 reporting time: 11:00 AM | Gate closes at 12:00 PM

Shift 3 reporting time: 2:30 PM | Gate closes at 3:30 PM

CUET PG Exam 2026: Important Instructions

- Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes early

- Candidates should make sure to be seated as per the allotted roll number

- All the instructions mentioned on the admit card must be carefully followed

- Electronic gadgets, calculators, bags, notes and food items are strictly prohibited

- No re-exam will be conducted for absentees

CUET PG Exam 2026: What to Carry and What Not To Carry

Candidates should make sure to be careful about the things they carry at the examination center. The following details can be checked below:

What To Carry:

CUET PG admit card copy

One valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID/Passport/Driving License).

Two passport-size photographs.

Transparent water bottle (If required)

What Not To Carry:

Study material or notes.

Geometry.

Handbag/purse.

Wallets.

Any metallic item of jewelry.

Any electronics or communication devices.

Any eatables.

CUET PG Exam 2026: Dress Code Guidelines

Candidates can follow the following dress code guidelines in order to not face any issues at the examination center.

- Light-colored, simple clothing; avoid jackets and extra layers of clothing.

- Avoid full sleeves, heavy designs, metal jewellery, belts and accessories

- Sandals or slippers preferred; shoes and boots not allowed

- Avoid wearing any metal jewelry, such as rings, bracelets, necklaces and heavy earrings

- Candidates should avoid wearing tattoos or henna on their hands.

CUET PG Exam 2026: Exam details

Exam Duration - 90 minutes

Number of Questions - 75 Questions

Exam Mode - Computer Based Test (CBT)

CUET PG Exam 2026: Marking Scheme

Each question: 4 marks

Correct response: 4 marks

Incorrect response: -1 mark

Unanswered/unattempted/marked for review: No marks