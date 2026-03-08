CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Released Just Days Before March 11 Exam; Download Hall Tickets for March 11–13 Here

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency has published the CUET PG Admit Card 2026 on its official website, exams.nta.nic.in, for the exams on March 11, 12, and 13, 2026. Candidates must enter their application number and password/security pin to access the CUET PG Admit Card.

According to the NTA, no candidate will be permitted to enter the CUET PG exam center without a printed hall pass and a government ID card.

Candidates were previously informed of their examination city and date for the CUET (PG) 2026 examination, which is scheduled to take place on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2026, via a city intimation slip.

Candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in if they are having trouble downloading their admit card or if there are any inconsistencies in the information on it.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET (PG) 2026 Examination for 157 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 March 2026.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: How to Download the CUET PG Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the CUET 2026 admit card for PG:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "CUET PG 2026 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Click the submit button after entering your application number, password, or birthdate.

Step 4: The link to download the CUET PG 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Direct Link To Access CUET PG Admit Card

CUET PG 2026: Details Mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

The details mentioned in the CUET PG 2026 admit card are given below:

Candidate's Name and Application number

Subject name and Test paper code

Examination Center Details

Exam date and time