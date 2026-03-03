CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Released; Direct Link Here To Download Hall Ticket

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2026 today on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in . Candidates will be required to add their application number and password/security pin to access the CUET PG Admit Card.

No candidate will be permitted to enter the CUET PG exam center without a printed hall pass and a government ID card, according to NTA. The CUET PG Exams 2026 Admit Card released today will be valid for 06 07, 08, 09, & 10 March 2026 Exams

If candidates have any questions or need clarifications about their admit card, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download CUET 2026 admit card for PG:

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG

Click on the “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage

Enter your application number, password, or date of birth, and then click the submit button.

The CUET PG 2026 admit card download link will be displayed on the screen.

Direct Link To Access CUET PG Admit Card

CUET PG 2026: Details Mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

The details mentioned in the CUET PG 2026 admit card are given below:

Candidate's Name

Application number

Subject name

Test paper code

Exam centre

Exam date and time