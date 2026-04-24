CUET PG 2026 Result To Be OUT Today At exams.nta.ac.in; Universities To Start Counselling Soon

CUET PG 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the official CUET PG 2026 results will be released today, April 24. Students who gave the tests in March may now access their results through official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Students need to submit their application number and password in order to check their CUET PG 2026 scorecards.

The participating institutes will begin their counselling procedure following the announcement of the results. Each university would require candidates to register independently for the CUET PG Counselling. Later on, each subject's category-specific CUET PG threshold will be made public.

Direct link to check the result

CUET PG 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the "CUET (PG)-2026: Click Here to Download Score Card" link.

Step 3: Before submitting, enter the application number, birthdate, and Security PIN (Case Sensitive).

Step 4: The screen will now display the CUET PG 2026 result.

Step 5: For your records, download and print the CUET PG 2026 result.

Direct link to check the result

CUET PG 2026 Result: Exam details

The CUET PG 2026 exam was conducted using the computer-based examination (CBT) methodology between March 6 and March 27, 2026. Over the course of the 21-day exam cycle, 157 courses were examined. Three shifts were assigned to the daily schedules: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Students had a few days to express dissatisfaction with the offered solution key before the contest period for the answer key began on April 11, 2026.