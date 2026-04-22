CUET PG 2026 Result To Be OUT On April 24 At 5 PM, Confirms NTA; Check Scorecard At exams.nta.ac.in

CUET PG 2026 Result: The official CUET PG 2026 results will be made public on Saturday, April 24, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who took the tests in March can now view their results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. To view their CUET PG 2026 scorecards, students must enter their application number and password.

CUET PG results will be announced on 24th April 2026 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 22, 2026

The NTA used their official 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) account to announce the date and time of the NEET PG results. "CUET PG results will be announced on 24th April 2026" was tweeted by the NTA, which also stated that the results will be announced "around 5 pm" on April 24. In response to a comment, the CUET PG result announcement time was made public.

CUET PG 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, the official CUET PG website.

Step 2: Select the "CUET (PG)-2026: Click Here to Download Score Card" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Next, provide the application number, date of birth, and Security PIN (Case Sensitive) before submitting.

Step 4: The CUET PG 2026 result will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the CUET PG 2026 result for your records.

CUET PG 2026 Result: Exam details

The computer-based test (CBT) format of the CUET PG 2026 exam was used from March 6 to March 27, 2026. 157 courses were studied throughout the course of the 21-day exam cycle. Daily schedules were split into three shifts: 9 am–10:30 am, 12:30 pm–2:00 pm, and 4 pm–5:30 pm. On April 11, 2026, the time for contesting the answer key opened, and students had a few days to voice concerns about the provided solution key.