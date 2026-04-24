CUET PG 2026 Result Out: Over 3.45 Lakh Candidates Appeared In Exam Conducted Across 50 Shifts

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the CUET PG 2026 results today. Candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes can now view and download their scorecards from the official website exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg by entering their application number and password.

Along with the results, the NTA has released the final answer key for the exam.

Direct Link To Check the Official Notification

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: Gender-wise and Category-wise Data

A total of 4,11,366 unique candidates registered for the examination, out of which 3,45,220 candidates appeared.

Gender-wise (Registered vs Appeared):

A total of 2,32,965 female candidates registered for CUET PG 2026, out of which 1,98,060 appeared for the exam. Among male candidates, 1,78,391 registered and 1,47,151 appeared. In the third gender category, 10 candidates registered and 9 appeared. Overall, 4,11,366 candidates registered for the examination, while 3,45,220 candidates appeared.

Female: 2,32,965 registered | 1,98,060 appeared

Male: 1,78,391 registered | 1,47,151 appeared

Third Gender: 10 registered | 9 appeared

Total: 4,11,366 registered | 3,45,220 appeared

Category-wise (Registered vs Appeared):

EWS: 30,851 registered | 26,892 appeared

General: 1,60,099 registered | 1,31,748 appeared

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 1,37,809 registered | 1,18,165 appeared

SC: 45,954 registered | 38,518 appeared

ST: 36,653 registered | 29,897 appeared

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: Overview Details

The NTA conducted the CUET (PG) 2026 examination on behalf of the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC). The exam is a single-window admission test for postgraduate programmes offered by Central Universities, State Universities, Deemed Universities, Private Universities, and other participating institutions in India.

The exam was administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over multiple shifts from March 6 to March 30, 2026. It covered 157 subjects and was conducted over 50 shifts.

CUET PG 2026 Result Out: Answer Key and Result Process

The NTA had previously released the provisional answer key, question papers, and candidate responses from April 11 to April 14, 2026, allowing candidates to file objections. All challenges received were reviewed by subject matter experts, and final results were prepared using the revised answer key.

