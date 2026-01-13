 CUET PG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
CUET PG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026 registration closes tomorrow, January 14, 2026. Eligible candidates with a bachelor’s degree or final-year students can apply online at exams.nta.nic.in. Application correction is open Jan 18–20; exams in March 2026.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

CUET PG Registration 2026: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admission (CUET PG) 2026 application period will end tomorrow, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The deadline for applications on NTA's official website, exams.nta.nic.in, is January 14, 2026.

CUET PG Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration start date: December 14, 2025

Last date to apply / fee payment: January 14, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: January 18 to January 20, 2026

Admit card release: February 2026 (expected)

Examination date: March 2026

Result declaration: April 2026 (expected)

CUET PG Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Academic qualification:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university

Final-year undergraduate students awaiting results are also eligible to apply

Minimum marks requirement:

Most participating universities require at least 50% aggregate marks

Some specific categories may have relaxed criteria

University-specific rules:

Each member university may set its own admission eligibility limits

Age limit:

No upper age limit unless specified by a partner university

CUET PG Registration 2026: Step to register?

The steps listed below must be followed by applicants in order to submit the application:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the CUET PG NTA's official website.

Step 2: Next, candidates must create an account by entering personal and educational details.

Step 3: Next, upload the supporting documentation, pay the application cost using any online payment method, and submit.

Step 4: The confirmation page will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026:

292 cities, including 16 outside of India, will host the computer-based CUET PG 2026 exam, which will cover 157 subject examinations. Subject to availability, candidates may choose up to four cities of their choice for the exam.

For the most recent information and guidelines on the test, applicants are encouraged to frequently visit the official NTA website.

